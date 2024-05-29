DELAWARE- The Delaware General Assembly has passed an amendment to the Delaware Medical Marijuana Act, broadening the eligibility criteria for patients seeking therapeutic or palliative benefits from medical marijuana. House Bill 285 eliminates the previous requirement that patients must have a debilitating medical condition to qualify for a registry identification card. Instead, it allows healthcare providers to determine whether a patient has a diagnosed medical condition that would benefit from medical marijuana use.
House Bill 285 introduces provisions aimed at easing access for older adults and those with terminal illnesses. Patients aged 65 and older can now self-identify their eligibility for a registry identification card without needing a healthcare provider's written certification. The Department of Health is also authorized to issue registry identification cards with expiration dates of up to three years. For terminally ill patients, the Department can issue cards with indefinite expiration dates. Additionally, the legislation recognizes out-of-state registry identification cards, allowing patients from other states to use their certifications within Delaware. House Bill 285 was signed by Governor Carney on May 28 and is not in effect.