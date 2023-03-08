VIOLA, Del. - Spring is around the corner, which means farmers will be out in their fields and agriculture equipment will be on the roads again. Prior to the planting season officially starting, the Delaware Farm Bureau's Promotion and Education Committee is planning to meet with farmers to educate them on various safety topics ranging from their health to safety hazards found on the farm.
The sixth annual Delaware Agriculture Safety Conference will be held Wednesday, March 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Loblolly Acres in Viola. Presentations will feature a variety of safety topics, one pesticide credit, vendors for attendees and networking opportunities, and door prizes. Morning coffee and lunch will be provided. The conference is free and open to anyone interested in learning about safety around the farm.
To register or sponsor, visit www.defb.org.