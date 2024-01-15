DELAWARE - In response to the 14 fire-related deaths recorded in Delaware during 2023, the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association (DVFA) is taking steps to address concerns about the adequacy of smoke detectors in homes.
According to the DVFA, reports indicate that 80 percent of last year's fire-related deaths occurred in residences without functional smoke detectors.
The DVFA, drawing from its reserve funds, has procured 3,330 smoke detectors. Scott McClennen of Lowes at Brandywine Town Center collaborated by offering a reduced price for these essential life-saving devices.
The smoke detectors were received on Friday, Jan. 12, and subsequently loaded into pickup trucks from the Little Creek, Indian River and Brandywine Hundred Fire Companies for distribution.
Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association President, Ron O’Neal, at the press conference for the detectors, said “Home fires are the leading cause for fire deaths in the United States. The DVFA took the initiative to create the awareness of this problem. We are hoping this initiative will reduce the amount of home fire deaths in Delaware." ]
O'Neal says that smoke detectors should be delivered to fire companies this week and people can stop by local fire stations to receive them for free.