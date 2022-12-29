DELAWARE - Governor Carney has ordered flags to be at half staff on December 29th in remembrance of John S. Giles, Jr., who assed away on December 18th, 2022.
The State says Guiles was the former Elsmere Town Manager, Elsmere Chief of Police, and past president of Elsmere Fire Company. They say he also served as Deputy Director of Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement.
Funeral services for Giles are being held on Thursday, December 29th, with flags at half staff from the morning until businesses close Thursday evening.