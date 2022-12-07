DELAWARE - On Wednesday, December 7th, flags are being set to half staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The attacks on Pearl Harbor took place on this day in 1941, where over 2,400 men and women lost their lives.
According to the State of Delaware, Public Law is in place that requires the President to order flags lowered to half staff every year on December 7th. To comply, they say Governor Carney has ordered both the United States and Delaware flags be lowered to half staff on December 7th.