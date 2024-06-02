DELAWARE- Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered on Monday, June 3, to half-staff in honor of former Speaker of the House and President of Delaware Technical Community College, Orlando "Lonnie" George, on the day of his interment.
The governor and his wife Tracey said the Wilmington native understood the value of a strong education.
"He was committed to Delaware Tech, starting as a math instructor and ending his career as the fourth President of the institution. He was also devoted to public service as an elected official in his hometown of Wilmington."
George was elected to City Council and the Delaware House of Representatives, where he served as Speaker and Chairman of the Joint Finance Committee. He navigated challenging financial times for the state.
"He passed along this commitment to public service to his daughter, former Representative Melanie George Smith, who later took on his role as Co-Chair of the JFC. Most importantly, Lonnie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts go out to Lonnie’s friends and family. His legacy will be found in every corner of the state for generations to come." said Governor Carney.