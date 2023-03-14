DOVER, Del. - Former State Representative Donna Stone passed away on March 5th, 2023. Tuesday night Governor John Carney ordered Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff in recognition of her memory and service to the state.
According to an online obituary, Stone passed away at her home in Lewes after a battle with cancer.
Stone was elected to the Delaware House of Representatives 32nd District seven times.
The Governor's order expires after sunset on Thursday, March 16th, 2023.