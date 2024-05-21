DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney declared this week Flood Awareness Week here in the state. Flood Awareness Week is meant to bring attention to the many flood threats that impact Delawareans throughout the state.
Flooding here in Delaware can occur in two ways. Inland flooding can occur as a result of heavy rain, similar to what we saw this past December. Coastal flooding can occur as a result of numerous factors from higher tides due to full moon, an onshore flow, or coastal storms like nor’easters and tropical systems.
It is estimated that flooding causes over $120 million in damage every year here in Delaware. As the climate warms, those costs are expected to rise even further.
Climate change can increase flooding here in the state in multiple ways.
The most obvious way is that rising sea levels due to climate change will result in more frequent coastal flooding. Sea levels here in the state have risen over 10 inches since 1950 and they are rising faster now than ever before. This rise in sea levels makes it easier for coastal flooding to occur. We no longer need powerful coastal storms to cause coastal flooding. This past May 2023-April 2024 period featured the most coastal flood days, 21, of any year on record. In the 20th century, coastal flooding occurred an average of less than 5 days a year.
The other way that climate change is impacting flooding here in the state is by adding more water vapor to the atmosphere along with strengthening coastal storms as the sea surface temperatures off the Mid-Atlantic rise. These warmer waters produce a lot more moisture and energy and that couples with the fact that warmer air can hold more moisture. Rainfall events are becoming heavier as a result.
It is important that we all take steps to understand our flood risk.
"Know your risk, Mitigate your risk, and insure your risk," explained Katharyn Potter, Delaware's National Flood Insurance Program Coordinator.
By understanding our flood risk, we can better prepare for future flooding, keeping our homes and family safe. For tips on how to prepare for flooding, be sure to go to de.gov/floodrisk.