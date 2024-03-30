Delaware flood forum: Know more, risk less

LEWES, Del. - If you're concerned about flooding in Delaware and how it might affect your property, the 2024 Flood Insurance Forum is an event you shouldn't miss. Scheduled for April 3 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Lewes Library, this forum offers a deep dive into the realities of flood insurance, addressing common myths and presenting the facts.
It's a chance to understand the changing risks of flooding in the state, what these changes mean for property owners, and the implications for the insurance market. Participants will also learn effective strategies to protect their properties against flood damage. Registration for the event is free, but it is required to be completed by April 1.