DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Forest Service has a launched a new online portal that allows campers to reserve campsites and other venues on state forestland.
The service says that users can make reservations for primitive tent camping, reserve the Redden State Forest Lodge, as well as reserving its pavilions. They say there are campsites available at Blackbird State Forest as well as Redden State Forest. Blackbird has 16 sites available, they say, while Redden has 18.
Reservations can be made for all locations at https://de.gov/forestcamping. Campsites can be reserved for $25/night, with a maximum of three nights.
“The Delaware Forest Service is proud to offer new amenities and sites at both Blackbird and Redden State Forests. One of our main goals has been to provide a multi-use area dedicated to recreational opportunities around our actively managed forests. By providing camping opportunities, our users can see how we sustainably manage our forests for future generations,” said Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. “By offering the Lodge at Redden State Forest, people can experience and view sustainably managed timber in a historic setting, providing a glimpse into Delaware’s past. I encourage Delawareans and visitors to engage with Delaware state forests to see how great and versatile they truly are.”
The service says campsites at both forests offer many different amenities, including:
- charcoal grills
- fire rings
- firewood
- picnic tables
- water spickets
Certain campsites are also ADA compliant.
According to the service, the Blackbird campsites are located at the Tybout Tract of the Blackbird State Forest. Blackbird State Forest has ten tracts totaling over 6,000 acres and contains a mixture of oaks, yellow-poplar, maple, gums, and hickories. It has 40 miles of trails, which are used for hiking, running, bicycling, and horseback riding. The trail system at Blackbird interconnects campsites and pavilions.
The Redden campsites are located at the Headquarters Tract of Redden State Forest. Redden has 18 tracts totaling over 12,900 acres and contains mixed hardwoods including oaks, maple and gum. The forest's 44 miles of trails are popular for hiking, horseback riding, bicycling and bird watching.
The Redden Lodge, built in 1903, is an 11-room pinewood lodge. It is $250/night on weekdays and $500/night on weekends. Reservations for it have a special two-phase process:
- First, make a reservation online committing to policies.
- Second, call 302-856-2893 to schedule a site visit.
Amenities at the lodge include:
- basic appliance kitchen
- 3 bathrooms
- shower and tub
- open dining hall and sitting room
- rooms for primitive lodging
- a south hall
- screened porch
The pavilions are first come, first serve, says the service.
Blackbird State Forest has two pavilions available at the Tybout Tract and Ennis Tract (near the Blackbird Education Center).
Redden State Forest has three pavilions available at the Headquarters Tract, Ellendale Tract, and Jester Tract.
The pavilions have a carry-in, carry-out policy, and a reservation and permit are required for groups of 10 or more.