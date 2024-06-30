Delaware General Assembly Passes Senate Bill 265, Offshore Wind Procurement Bill

DOVER, Del. — On Sunday, June 30th, Delaware's environmental community celebrated a significant legislative milestone with the passage of SB 265, the Delaware Energy Solutions Act, in the General Assembly.
This landmark bill establishes a process for procuring offshore wind energy, ensuring that Delaware residents can benefit from this renewable resource. It also positions Delaware to collaborate effectively with neighboring states in delivering affordable energy to the region.
The bill's development involved over two years of extensive discussions, incorporating input from the public, utilities, local governments, offshore wind experts, and key figures such as the Governor's Energy Advisory Council, DNREC, and the General Assembly’s environmental committee chairs, Senator Stephanie Hansen and Representative Debra Heffernan.
“Today’s passage of the Energy Solutions Act marks a major step forward in our ongoing work to reduce Delaware’s over-reliance on harmful fossil fuels,” said Sen. Stephanie Hansen, the prime sponsor of SB 265 and chair of the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee. “None of this could have been possible without the strong advocacy of powerful allies like the Sierra Club, People for Offshore Wind Energy Resources, the Nature Conservancy, the Delaware Nature Society, and others,” she said. “From updating Delaware’s Renewable Portfolio Standards to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, our collaborative efforts are working to create a healthier and more sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.”
Rep. Debra Heffernan, Chair of the House Natural Resources & Energy Committee, emphasized the bill's long-term significance. “The passage of SB 265 will open the door to offshore wind energy procurement in our state. This is a monumental step toward embracing a cleaner, more sustainable future, and helps to ensure that we stay on track to meet the targets outlined in the Climate Solutions Act,” she said. “We will definitely not see a turbine in the next year, but this is still a huge feat. We have now begun the process to ensure that Delaware is ready to make the switch to clean energy when the best opportunity presents itself. Thank you to all of my colleagues who have worked with me to ensure this bill reflects the best interests of our environment and the citizens of our beautiful state.”
Lori Brennan, executive director of The Nature Conservancy in Delaware and Pennsylvania, lauded the House's efforts. “The Nature Conservancy applauds the House's passage of SB 265, the Delaware Energy Solutions Act,” Brennan stated. “The expansion of sustainable clean-energy solutions is critically important to the fight against climate change, and offshore wind is an important tool as we work to build a cleaner, greener future for Delaware. Thank you to Sen. Hansen, Rep. Heffernan, and everyone who worked so hard to make this bill a reality."