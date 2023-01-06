DELAWARE - The Delaware GOP says they want the Delaware Democratic party to reject a $9756.20 donation from FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, given on August 31st. Additionally, Jane Brady, Chair of the State Republican Party and former Delaware Attorney General, is calling for the Democrat State Party to return an additional $20,000 donation from Nishad Singh, formerly the Director of Engineering at FTX.
“We are renewing our call for the Delaware Democratic State Committee to return ALL the donations from FTX to the victims who lost their savings in this collapse of FTX,” asserted Jane Brady. “There is nothing to watch and nothing to develop. They should simply do the right thing and take proper steps to put the money in a trust for the benefit of the victims.”
Travis Williams, the Democratic Party of Delaware's deputy director, said the party has been in consultation with their attorney on this matter and are closely monitoring the situation as it develops.
WRDE spoke with Williams on Friday, who said "Regardless of the outcome of the trial, our actions will depend on what our lawyer advises, not Jane Brady's calls. Their calls on us won't influence our decision."
Williams also made it clear to WRDE that they will wait until the legal outcome of Bankman-Fried's trial and until they receive advice from their lawyers before they make any decision.
According to GOP, the donations are part of the almost $80 million that Singh, Bankman-Fried and co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets Ryan Salame gave to political campaigns and committees across the nation from September 2020 to November 2022.
The GOP says that FTX is the second largest donor nationally to the Democratic party, and donated almost $40 million to Democrats to influence the midterm election. They say analysts believe that Bankman-Fried was trying to buy preferential treatment in Washington, D.C. as his company was going bankrupt.
“Investors, pensioners, and young people who trusted FTX got scammed,” declared Brady. “Any political entity or candidate who received money from Bankman-Fried or FTX should not keep it. That money rightfully belongs to the victims of the scheme.”
The GOP says that some political officials have already rejected their contribution, like Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill), who will redirect the $2,900 donation "to an appropriate charity."
According to the GOP, the Biden Campaign itself received $10 million from Bankman-Fried in 2020, but the White House did not say what the funds would be used for, nor did the Democratic National Committee.