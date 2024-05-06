DOVER, Del.- In an unexpected turn of events, Julianne Murray, the Chair of the Delaware Republican Party, has decided against running for Governor.
In a statement released Monday, Murray addressed her decision, emphasizing the importance of consolidating party efforts. This announcement comes shortly after Mike Ramone declared his intention to run for Governor, and days after a GOP Spokesperson told CoastTV Murray was likely to enter the race May 8.
Murray stated, "I cannot sit idly by as our party faces the prospect of division and distraction. Now, more than ever, unity is our greatest asset in championing conservative values and reclaiming Delaware from the grip of radical Democrat governance."
Her decision is seen as a strategic move to prevent internal competition within the party, as the Delaware GOP aims to counteract the potential for a Democrat super-majority in the state legislature.
Murray previously ran for governor in 2020, her first time as a candidate, following her role in suing Gov. John Carney over COVID-19 restrictions. Murray also ran for Delaware attorney general in 2022 against current Attorney General Kathy Jennings. Jennings won with 54 percent of the vote.