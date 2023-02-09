DELAWARE - M. Jane Brady, the Chair of the Republican State Party of Delaware, has made a statement regarding Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Brady says that the speech contained many proposals for more government spending, claiming that there is already too much government interference in American lives.
Brady also said that though Biden touched on many different problems facing the country, he failed to propose any kind of solution for them. She claims that there are policy alternatives that will secure the border, stop the flow of drugs, end human trafficking, and bring down the price of gas, but Biden thinks that spending more money will solve the issues.
According to Brady, Delaware GOP has solutions in place through their Rescue Delaware plan, which the GOP says would protect Delawarean rights, improve Delaware education, improve healthcare while also lowering the cost, improve public safety, and more.