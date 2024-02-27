DOVER, Del. – Delaware Governor John Carney will deliver his 2024 State of the State Address from the House of Representatives Chamber in Legislative Hall on Tuesday, March 5, at 2 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on de.gov/sots and on the Governor's YouTube channel.
The Delaware General Assembly will convene in a Joint Session beginning at 1:45 p.m. prior to the Governor's State of the State Address.
The State of the State address was originally scheduled for Jan. 18 but was postponed to March due to Carney dealing with a fever.
This will be Carney's final State of the State as he completes his last year as Governor. A new Governor will be elected in November and sworn in next year.