DELAWARE- Cassandra Asher of Laurel says her home used to be riddled with problems.
"There was gaps all in the window, all in the door so I had to put insulation and things like that around the outside," Asher said.
Sussex County Habitat For Humanity repaired two windows and a door for her.
"This window had plastic on it in the winter time so and it was very drafty," Asher said. "I had a difficult time opening it."
On Wednesday, employees from New Castle, Kent, and Sussex announced plans to mold together an expanded and refined statewide home repair program.
"In recent years, we realized that the most affordable house is the one that someone already lives in.," CEO of Sussex County Habitat For Humanity Kevin Gilmore said. "And with a small investment we can keep people in their houses, still building new houses as we need to. But there's a lot of people who just need some improvements living in their house or to make their house more healthy."
According to a study done by the University Of Delaware, two-thirds of manufactured homes in Delaware are in Sussex County. Sussex County also has the highest number of low income households and homeowners.
Neighborhood Revitalization Manager Michael D'Ovidio says the need for home repairs is always growing.
"We can do roofs, we're doing a lot of flooring, a lot of doors and windows," D'Ovidio said. "It helps also with energy savings. So a lot of focus on that as well."
The impact of the current home repair program is many stories high. Cassie was left unable to work after suffering a stroke and three brain aneurysms. She says Habitat was the hand up she needed.
"I've never felt like people cared about me and they've been very caring to me," Asher said.
Starting in 2023, the Habitat For Humanity's will be able to help more people one fix at a time.
The Biden School of Public Policy And Administration at the University of Delaware will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday giving more specifics about the study.