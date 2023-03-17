DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is encouraging the public to get updated COVID-19 boosters after the state saw a decrease in case rates and hospitalizations from COVID-19.
According to the division, while overall cases are down, many people are still being hospitalized for COVID-19 at a concerning rate. From October 8, 2022 through the end of February 2023, 3,570 people were newly-admitted to Delaware hospitals with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The daily total of new admissions was highest on January 6 when 62 people were admitted to the hospital that day.
Health officials say treatment and updated boosters are still key for those who test positive for COVID-19. For more information on treatment options and test-to-treat locations throughout Delaware, visit de.gov/covidtreatments.
Full data on the impact of the pandemic in Delaware since its onset and current analysis continues to be available on the MyHealthyCommunity portal at https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/home.