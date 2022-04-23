LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware Helping Warriors Outdoors teamed up with Jellystone Park to host "Heroes Weekend."
It's a time for veterans, first responders, and law enforcement to sit back and enjoy a relaxing weekend.
Police cars and fire trucks were on display at Saturday's event, and there was also a K-9 demonstration. It was all about bringing the community together and showing their appreciation for first responders.
"Being able to give back to the veterans just as a thank you. Veterans and first responders and law enforcement they do so much for us to keep us safe throughout the year. It's just a way to give back to them and help them out," said Kim Thompson, vice president of Delaware Helping Warriors Outdoors.
Just six years ago the event started out with 38 families, and now it has grown to nearly 200.