DELAWARE - Delaware high school students participated in the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held in Atlanta.
SkillsUSA is a technical student organization that hopes to empower its members and provide members with opportunities for career success.
Sixty-eight students participated in events involving construction, video broadcasting, graphic arts, automotive trades, and leadership skills.
Several students from Sussex County received top honors awards and skill point achievements.
Students Kiara Davis, McKinley Stockley, Ciara Gustin and Piper Drace from Sussex Technical High School received a bronze medal and skill point achievements for video news production.
Marissa Prouse from Polytech High School was awarded a Top 10 award and skill point achievement for criminal justice.
Rebekah Cullen from Sussex Technical High School received a skill point achievement for pin design.
Antonia McCoy, Mia Tritapoe and Sierra Walters from Sussex Technical High School received skill point achievements for crime scene investigation.
Rebecca Norland and Lacie Vilone from Polytech High School received skill point achievements from television (video) production.
Dominick Shorter from Sussex Technical High School received a skill point achievement for automotive refinishing technology.
Kimani Weston from Sussex Technical High School received a skill point achievement for T-Shirt design.