DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Hispanic Commission will host the 2024 Latino Forum on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.
This event will bring together influential Latino community leaders, public officials, political candidates, and other stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting the Latino community in Delaware. Topics will include workforce development, education, and immigration.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for registration and breakfast.
For more details, attendees are encouraged to review the agenda at de.gov/Latinoforum.