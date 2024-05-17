DOVER, Del - Changes to a bill that would create large oversight of Delaware Hospitals passed the State Senate on Thursday by a 14-7 vote. The revisions to HB 350 address several critical concerns previously highlighted by the Delaware Healthcare Association (DHA), such as modifying the reference-based pricing to avoid a drastic $360 million reduction in funding for Delaware's hospitals and health systems.
Sen. Russ Huxtable (District 6) who represents the Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Milton areas was the only Democrat along with all six Republican senators to vote no.
The bill would increase state government control of hospitals with the power to review and approve annual budgets beginning with budgets for calendar year 2026.
The changes must now be voted on by the House.