DOVER, De - The Delaware House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would allow Delaware residents to cast their ballots via mail. Voters who complete an online or paper application would then receive a mail ballot, instructions to complete the mail ballot, and a postage-paid envelope before Election Day. Completed ballots could then be returned by mail, deposited in a secure drop box, or delivered directly to the Department’s offices located in each of Delaware’s three counties. Voters also would be able to track the status of their ballot through a free online portal.
The Senate passed their version earlier this month after Democrats made several concessions to Republicans that ended procedural delay tactics.
The legislation now goes to Governor John Carney's desk for his signature.