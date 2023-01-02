DOVER, Del. - House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf announced the roster of committee assignments for the 152nd General Assembly on Monday.
Two committees from the 151st General Assembly have been merged with other existing committees, reducing the total to 21. Manufactured Housing has been merged with the Housing Committee, while the Energy Committee will be consolidated into the new Natural Resources and Energy Committee.
“Our committees are a vital first stop for bills, where ideas are brought and publicly vetted, providing residents an opportunity to weigh in on measures and committee members an opportunity to ask questions and help shape the legislation that ultimately moves forward to become law,” Representative Schwartzkopf said. “These committee leaders and members reflect the historic diversity of our chamber and will ensure that the interests of residents throughout the state are heard on various issues.”
Reflecting the historic diversity of the house, Schwartzkopf says more than half of the committees will be chaired by women, while a person of color will serve as chair or vice-chair of 13 different committees. Additionally, five first- and second-term representatives will serve as vice-chairs of committees for the first time.
Southern Delaware representatives will serve on the following committees:
- Jeff Hilovsky, District 4: Education, Health and Human Development, Housing, Labor, and Veterans Affairs
- Pete Schwartzkopf, District 14: Administration, Rules, Ethics, and Veterans Affairs
- Stell Parker Selby, District 20: Agriculture, Education, Health and Human Development, Housing, Sunset, and Transportation
- Jesse Vanderwende, District 35: Technology and Telecommunications, Agriculture, Corrections, Public Safety, and Veterans Affairs
- Bryan Shupe, District 36: Education, Health and Human Development, Judiciary, Housing, and Natural Resources and Energy
- Ruth Briggs King, District 37: Transportation, Health and Human Development, Joint Finance, Appropriations, Corrections, Judiciary, Public Safety, and Veterans Affairs
- Ronald Gray, District 38: Economic Development/Banking/Insurance and Commerce, Agriculture, Capital Infrastructure, Revenue and Finance, Natural Resources and Energy, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs
- Danny Short, District 39: Economic Development/Banking/Insurance and Commerce, Gaming and Parimutuels, Housing, Revenue and Finance, and Veterans Affairs
- Timothy Dukes, District 40: Agriculture, Gaming and Parimutuels, Judiciary, Technology and Telecommunications, and Veterans Affairs
- Richard Collins, District 41: Agriculture, Education, Labor, Natural Resources and Energy, Sunset, and Veterans Affairs