DOVER, Del. - The Delaware House of Representatives took a significant step towards addressing growing concerns over school shootings and protecting the sanctity of elections by passing two bills on Thursday. The legislation aims to criminalize the possession of firearms in and around schools and polling locations.
Key Points:
- House Bill 201, sponsored by House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, establishes possession of a firearm in a safe school and recreation zone as a felony offense.
- Law enforcement officers, constables, and select officials acting in their official capacity within the zone would be exempt from the provision.
- House Bill 202, sponsored by Rep. Cyndie Romer, limits the legal possession of firearms at active polling places to law enforcement officers, commissioned security guards, constables, and active-duty military members.
In response to escalating concerns surrounding school shootings and the need to protect the integrity of elections, the Delaware House of Representatives has approved two bills criminalizing the possession of firearms in and around schools and polling locations.
House Bill 201: Strengthening Safe School Zones
Sponsored by House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, House Bill 201 takes aim at enhancing safety in schools by establishing the possession of a firearm in a safe school and recreation zone as a felony offense. The legislation aims to close existing loopholes in the state law, which currently requires individuals to commit another offense before facing charges for violating the safe school and recreation zone prohibition.
Under HB 201, law enforcement officers, constables, and select officials acting in their official capacity within the safe school and recreation zone would be exempt from the provisions. This empowers law enforcement officers to take immediate action and intercede when they observe or suspect someone possessing a firearm within the zone.
"I was shocked when I learned that under the current law, a person could put on a bullet-proof vest and open carry a firearm right up to the door of the school, and until they committed a crime, there is nothing a police officer could do legally to stop them," said Schwartzkopf. "It just doesn't make any sense to have a 'safe school zone' law that allows a gunman onto school property. HB 201 will fix that problem and allow law enforcement officers to take action and hopefully prevent a tragedy before it occurs."
House Bill 202: Ensuring Safety at Polling Places
Sponsored by Rep. Cyndie Romer, House Bill 202 addresses the need for heightened security at polling places. The bill limits the legal possession of firearms at active polling locations exclusively to law enforcement officers, commissioned security guards, constables, and active-duty military members.
The proposed legislation aims to protect the safety and well-being of poll workers, election officials, and voters by preventing the presence of unauthorized firearms. By establishing strict guidelines for possession, HB 202 seeks to uphold democratic values and maintain the integrity of the electoral process.
"The protection of poll workers, election officials, and voters is of paramount importance," emphasized Rep. Romer, D-Newark South. "By ensuring that only trained individuals authorized to maintain public safety carry firearms at polling locations, we can preserve the sanctity of our elections."
The bills are part of a push from some legislators for gun control, including the "permit to purchase" bill which has passed the Senate and awaits a hearing in the House.
HB 201 and 202 garnered strong support within the House, passing with significant majorities. Both House Bill 201 and House Bill 202 will now proceed to the Senate for further consideration and deliberation.