REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Canine Partners for Life (CPL) says it needs 75 dogs 8 weeks to 2 years old in its program at all times to meet the demand for service and companion dogs. The pandemic caused enrollment to drop when breeders didn't breed as often or sold dogs to people looking for companionship during quarantine. A new partnership with the Delaware Humane Association is giving both nonprofits and their dogs more opportunities.
Confidence, intelligence, good health and reaction to noises are just some of the traits that Canine Partners for Life looks for in service and companion dogs.
"We look for dogs that don't have any prey drive or instinct there that can't be re-directed," says Chief Operating Officer Susann Guy. "Every dog is going to look at the squirrel that runs down the path in front of them, but we also want to make sure that they're focus remains on the person who is handling them."
The new partnership with DHA is giving shelter dogs the opportunity to be trained by CPL and then find forever homes.
"They tend to be a little more resilient as well because they go through a lot of transitions, so they're comfortable in different environments," says DHA Dog Department Manager Michelle Iorii.
When DHA thinks a dog meets some of the traits that CPL is looking for, they would alert them to the dog and then CPL would go through the normal adoption process before entering that dog into the training program.
Volunteer puppy raisers teach obedience skills to 2 to 6 month old dogs. Then inmates teach the dogs new commands and service skills through CPL's Prison Puppy Raising program. CPL trainers start working with dogs at 14 months, like Chief, who was adopted from DHA by Guy herself.
"Our dogs can open doors, turn on light switches, help someone roll over at night in their bed to prevent bed sores," Guys says. "Having a dog alert to seizures before the seizure actually happens."
Larger breeds are usually selected for the program to help people who need physical support. Iorri says a lot of DHA dogs fit that description.
"To give our larger dogs that sometimes sit in the shelter and are really great dogs the opportunity to move on and make a difference and help others, more than just their usual love and companionship, is really exciting," Iorii says.
CPL helps DHA learn more about each dog and the type of home they would be best fit for. Even if the dogs don’t graduate, CPL still finds them a forever home.
CPL has already adopted 3 dogs from DHA through the partnership. The service dog application is still closed, but this partnership with DHA aims to re-open it.
Click here to be notified when CPL's application is open again.