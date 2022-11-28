DELAWARE - Additional hunting and trapping seasons will open in Delaware in December according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
HUNTING
- Beaver (private lands only): Dec. 1 through Mar. 19, 2023
- Woodcock and common snipe (second season split): Dec. 2 through Jan. 16, 2023
- Ducks (including sea ducks, visit page 34 of the guide found at de.gov/hunting), coots and mergansers (third season split): Dec. 9 through Jan. 31, 2023
- Deer (Special Antlerless): Dec. 10 through 18, 2022, including Sundays
- Brant (second season split): Dec. 12 through Jan. 31, 2023
- Canada goose (second season split): Dec. 24 through Jan. 23, 2023
TRAPPING
- Red fox and coyote: Dec. 1 through March 10, 2023
- Beaver: Dec. 1 through Mar. 20, 2023
- Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum and nutria (New Castle County Only): Dec. 1 through March 10, 2023 (through March 20, 2023 on embanked meadows)
- Muskrat, mink, otter, raccoon, opossum and nutria (Kent and Sussex counties): Dec. 15 through March 15, 2023
Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2023, using only hunting methods legal for the respective established deer hunting seasons. Archery and crossbow hunters are reminded that they are not allowed to harvest antlered deer during the special December antlerless deer season. More info can be found at de.gov/sundayhunt.
Harvested deer must be registered online within 24 hours at de.gov/digitaldnrec or by calling toll free 855-DEL-HUNT (855-335-4868).
Those who wish to donate venison to those in need are encouraged to participate in DNREC’s Delaware Hunters Against Hunger Program. Field-dressed deer may be donated at participating butchers or self-serve, walk-in coolers maintained by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, with additional information and participating butcher and cooler locations found online at de.gov/DHAH. All donated deer will be processed free of charge to the hunter, and the meat will be distributed to participating charitable organizations. Last year, hunters donated over 24,000 pounds of processed venison that provided more than 97,000 meals to Delawareans in need.
More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2022/2023 Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide at de.gov/hunting. More information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass is available at de.gov/huntinglicense.