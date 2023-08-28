SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - September brings various hunting opportunities across Sussex County, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control.
Dove and Canada goose season begins on Friday, Sept. 1, while early green-winged and blue-winged teal duck season runs from Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Saturday, Sept. 30.
According to DNREC, there are various opportunities and regulations to follow throughout the county including:
DOVE
- Assawoman Wildlife Area: Sunflower fields and corn are planted on the Muddy Neck Tract. Permits to hunt these fields are available at the Assawoman Lottery Station beginning at noon on Friday, Sept. 1, Labor Day and all Saturdays in September. Hunting hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nanticoke Wildlife Area: Sunflower and corn fields can be found on either side of Main Road running between Old Sharptown and Phillips Landing roads. No permits or check-in are required and hunting hours are open a half hour before sunrise to sunset.
- All other wildlife areas in Sussex County are open for dove hunting without any permits required in accordance with hunting hours of a half hour from sunrise to sunset. Non-toxic shot is required for hunting on all state wildlife areas during the early season.
CANADA GOOSE
- Assawoman Wildlife Area: Goose hunting is available from a field blind on the Muddy Neck Tract south of Double Bridges Road. During the early season on Mondays and Thursdays, a hunter-facilitated drawing will occur two hours before sunrise.
SEPTEMBER TEAL
- Prime Hook: Blind sites at the State Wildlife Area and National Wildlife Refuge will be open during the early season with hunting days of Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Permits are free and will be issued with a drawing two and a half hours before sunrise from the check station. Hunting hours are a half hour before sunrise to 4 p.m.
- No other wildlife areas are located within the September teal season zones.
For more information about hunting in Delaware, visit de.gov/hunting.