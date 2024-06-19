DOVER, Del. – The Joint Finance Committee has introduced a $6.1 billion operating budget bill for Fiscal Year 2025, prioritizing state workers, retirees and new investments in Delaware’s public schools and essential programs. This budget also includes a $168 million supplemental spending plan for one-time expenditures, ensuring funds are reserved for future economic downturns.
"The spending plan we put forward today is a responsible, balanced budget that reflects Delaware’s solid economic growth over the last year," stated Sen. Trey Paradee, chair of the Joint Finance Committee.
Key highlights of Senate Bill 325, the operating budget, include $132 million for health insurance premiums for state employees and retirees, $94 million for Medicaid services, and $39 million to address public school enrollment growth.
Both budget bills emerged from 16 days of public hearings, reviewing Governor John Carney’s proposals and gathering input from various stakeholders.
"This budget not only addresses immediate needs, but also invests in the future of our state," noted Rep. Kim Williams, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee.
The budget, promises a 2 percent pay raise for state employees and fully funds negotiated collective bargaining agreements and step increases.
The budget proposes substantial investments in services for Delaware’s vulnerable populations, including seniors in long-term care and individuals with disabilities. Senate Bill 326, the one-time supplemental budget, offers cost-of-living increases for most state pensioners. The budget allocates significant funds for Medicaid reimbursement rates, childcare support, and early childhood education programs.
"For the third year in a row, we were able to deliver well-deserved raises for our state workers and educators," Williams added, emphasizing the budget’s focus on workforce retention and competitiveness.
The proposed budget now moves forward for further consideration.