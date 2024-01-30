DELAWARE - Elon Musk doesn't have a very high opinion of the judicial process in the state of Delaware today.
Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2024
The Tesla CEO is still angry after Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ruled a $55 billion pay package awarded in 2018 must be voided.
The lawsuit was brought by Tesla shareholders five years ago who claimed that the unprecedented award was a product of sham negotiations with the board of directors.
According to the judge Musk and the Tesla board "bore the burden of proving that the compensation plan was fair, and they failed to meet their burden."
There could still be more legal work to be done on this case here in the first state. Elon Musk can appeal this decision to the Delaware Supreme Court.