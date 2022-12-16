DELAWARE - Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will be resigning from the Supreme Court in February 2023 to accept her nomination by President Biden to join the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
“It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve the people of Delaware for the past seven years,” wrote Justice Montgomery-Reeves in her letter, delivered to the Governor on Dec. 15, 2022. “I also am incredibly fortunate to have spent this time working with dedicated judicial officers and staff who are committed to the rule of law and to treating all who come before them with dignity and respect. I have learned so much from them, and their service to Delaware has inspired me…. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Delaware on the federal court.”
Justice Montgomery-Reeves was voted in by the U.S. Senate on December 12th, with her end date at the Delaware Supreme Court coinciding with Biden is expected to sign her commission to the U.S. Third Circuit.
“While we are saddened to lose a valued colleague on the Delaware Supreme Court, we are happy for her and for the Federal Judiciary,” said Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. “The Third Circuit is gaining a judge of uncommon intellect and wisdom. I am particularly thankful for her work on the Delaware Judiciary’s strategic plan to improve the diversity of the Delaware Bench and Bar.”
Montgomery-Reeves was the first Black woman (and first Black persib) to serve of the Delaware Court of Chancery when she was appointed as Vice Chancellor by Governor Jack Markell in 2015. In 2019, she became the first Black person to serve in the Delaware supreme court, writing “I remain extremely grateful to you and former Governor Markell for entrusting me with that awesome responsibility.”
Before this time, Justice Montgomery-Reeves was a partner in the Wilmington office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, focusing on corporate governance, navigation of corporate fiduciary duties, stockholder class action litigation, derivative litigation, and complex commercial litigation. Before that, the Justice practiced securities and corporate governance of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York.
While in private practice, Justice Montgomery-Reeves served on a subcommittee of the e Delaware Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission and on the Delaware Court of Chancery’s Rules Committee. On top of this, she also got recognition for her contributions to pro bono service.
Justice Montgomery-Reeves also serves s a member of the Delaware Community Foundation board of directors, as well as a member of the Mother Teresa House, Inc. board of directors.
The Justice graduated from the McDonnell-Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi in 2003, receiving a law degree in 2006 from the University of Georgia School of Law. She also once served as a law clerk for Chancellor William B. Chandler of the Delaware Court of Chancery.