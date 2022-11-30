NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) has announced that they have launched their new Adult Protective services hotline, which can be reached at 888-APS-4302.
DSAAPD says that that with a phone call, people that are concerned or experiencing harm can get free, voluntary services and resources that could save a life. They say in 2021, more than 2,000 investigations of suspected abuse were conducted based on the reports from concerned and caring people.
“Just as we should check smoke detectors at Daylight Saving Time, the holidays are an important reminder to check on the well-being of those who are aging and vulnerable adults in our lives,” said Melissa Smith, director of the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities. “To support family and friends across the state this holiday season and beyond, we’re proud to announce the new, easy-to-remember 24-hour hotline that anyone can use to ‘make the call’ and protect individuals who may not be able to protect themselves. You have the power to make a difference for a vulnerable adult who is experiencing harm by reporting to Adult Protective Services.”
Under Delaware Law, DSAAPD says that a vulnerable is someone 18 or older who, because of sickness, debilitation, mental illness, or physical, mental or cognitive disability, is easily susceptible to harm.
DSAAPD says that concerned people should call 888-APS-4302 if they suspect the occurrence of any of the following forms of harm:
- Physical abuse – inflicting physical pain or injury on a senior
- Sexual abuse – non-consensual sexual contact of any kind
- Emotional abuse – inflicting mental pain, anguish, or distress on a vulnerable adult through verbal or nonverbal acts
- Neglect – the failure by those responsible to provide food, shelter, health care, or protection for a vulnerable adult
- Self-neglect – the failure of a person to perform essential, self-care tasks and that such failure threatens his/her own health or safety
- Exploitation – the illegal taking, misuse, or concealment of funds, property, or assets of a vulnerable adult for someone else’s benefit
- Abandonment – desertion of a vulnerable adult by anyone who has assumed the responsibility for care or custody of that person
- Additional forms of harm – mistreatment, intimidation, manipulation or coercion
They say the new APS hotline makes reporting these easy and confidential.
APS says that they started an awareness campaign across Delaware with a posters and digital public service announcements with the tagline “Make the Call” to strengthen awareness of the critical resource available to all.
While voluntarily reporting harm is highly encouraged by DSAAPD, certain professions are legally required to report. They say this includes groups like caretakers and medical practitioners, as well as employees of financial institutions who have direct contact with a vulnerable adult and suspect financial exploitation.
APS says that it is not a law enforcement agency, but they do provide information from abuse reports to partner state agencies and law enforcement. APS also says they may also only be able to intervene with its free services and resources if accepted by the victim. They say victims can report abuse themselves and are encouraged to do so.
For more information about Adult Protective Services, including how to file a report, types of harm, and the resources and services available, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dsaapd/aps.