DELAWARE — The Delaware Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Unit unveiled a new personal data privacy portal designed to assist parents, consumers, and businesses in navigating the upcoming Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act (DPDPA).
The act, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, introduces stringent guidelines for handling personal data, granting Delawareans greater control over their information.
The DPDPA mandates that businesses, including non-profits, managing the personal data of over 35,000 Delawareans, adhere to new transparency and consent requirements. These businesses must disclose their data practices and obtain consent for collecting and using sensitive information such as race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, and health information.
“Delawareans deserve to have their private data protected and to have a say in how it is shared. Thanks to the upcoming implementation of the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act, we will be able to do just that,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I am confident Delaware businesses will take their new personal data privacy obligations seriously, and our Consumer Protection Unit is working hard to help them prepare as this new law approaches in 2025.”
The portal provides vital information to help businesses comply with the DPDPA by its January 2025 enforcement date and will be updated with new materials and information. The DOJ strongly advises businesses to begin preparations now.
Key features of the Personal Data Privacy Act are:
- Transparency: Businesses must provide a clear and accessible privacy policy detailing collected personal data and its usage.
- Data Minimization: Collection of personal data should be limited to what is necessary for the services provided. Businesses must maintain an inventory of collected data, including data stored with third-party processors.
- Security: Appropriate data security measures must be employed to prevent unauthorized access.
- Accountability: Businesses must identify contact points for data privacy and security and ensure accountability through various requirements.
- Documentation: Agreements must be in place with third-party data processors to prevent misuse and protect data security and confidentiality.
From January 1, 2025, businesses must also address new consumer rights, including:
- Obtaining consent for the use and sharing of sensitive information.
- Allowing consumers to opt out of the sale of personal information and targeted advertising.
- Providing consumers access to their collected data and permitting corrections.
- Ensuring personal data is not used to discriminate against consumers.
- Deleting personal data upon request in certain circumstances.
For comprehensive details on the DPDPA's rights and requirements, visit privacy.delaware.gov.