DOVER, Del. (June 18, 2024) – The Delaware Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) has announced the launch of a new application and mapping tool designed to support social equity in the state's burgeoning marijuana industry.
Eligibility for the Social Equity Program license hinges on specific criteria outlined in Delaware law.
A Social Equity Applicant must have at least 51% ownership and control by one or more individuals who meet one of the following criteria:
1. Residency: Have lived for at least five of the preceding 15 years in an area with high rates of marijuana-related arrests, convictions, and incarcerations. The DIA map identifies these areas and can be accessed here.
2. Convictions: Were convicted of or adjudicated delinquent for a marijuana-related offense under Delaware law before April 23, 2023, except for:
- Delivery to a minor
- Any marijuana offense involving a Tier 3 quantity of marijuana.
3. Family Impact: Had or have a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent who was convicted of or adjudicated delinquent for a qualifying marijuana-related offense under Delaware law before April 23, 2023.
The OMC, tasked with implementing the Marijuana Control Act in Delaware, unveiled the Social Equity Eligibility Validation Application and the Disproportionately Impacted Areas (DIA) Map. The agency says these tools are essential components of the Social Equity License program. Prospective applicants must submit their Social Equity Eligibility Validation Form by July 15, 2024.
According to a release from the office, this initial validation step is free and designed to ensure that potential applicants know if they meet the eligibility requirements under Delaware law before the license application period opens on September 1, 2024.
The OMC encourages individuals who meet these criteria to apply. For more information on Social Equity Eligibility, visit the Social Equity section on the OMC website. The application period for Social Equity Licenses will commence on September 1, 2024.