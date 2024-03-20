Delaware- Delaware hunters could see more time for hunting game birds. This is after a new bill has been approved in the state Senate and House of Representatives. Delaware lawmakers have taken action by passing an amendment to Title 7 of the Delaware Code. Previously, the code had imposed a blanket prohibition on hunting game birds on Sundays. This also applied to other game animals with deer being the only exception. However, according to the General Assembly, the new bill abolishes this restriction, signaling a significant shift in the state's approach to wildlife management.
Under the amended law, hunters will now be free to pursue game birds on Sundays, aligning Delaware more closely with contemporary practices and preferences. Despite this change, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control retains the authority to establish and regulate season dates, bag limits, and enforcement measures. This would ensure that hunting activities remain sustainable and follow conservation goals. Now that the bill has passed two legislative hurdles, the next step is for Delaware Governor Carney to sign the bill into law.