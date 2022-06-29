DOVER, Del.- Finding equality for people of all different races and nationalities took a major step at the beginning of 2021 in the first state.
The Delaware General Assembly passed the Equal Rights Amendment unanimously in both the 2020 and 2021 sessions.
Article I of the Delaware Constitution which explains the fundamental rights of Delawareans was changed to include protections against discrimination based on race, color, national origin, or sex.
"We need to adopt policies and legislation that ensures that every Delawarean no matter what background, no matter what class they are, whether they are from Claymont to Delmar have the opportunity for open mobility and access and opportunity to provide for their families," State Senator Darius Brown said.
Governor John Carney says this is not only about making an impact now but shaping the future for generations to come.
"In many ways, this amendment is a direct answer to our past that makes crystal clear in law what we all know to be true," Carney said. "It provides us a platform to move together towards a better future."
As part of Wednesday's event, there were performances by two groups of young musicians and dancers. It was sponsored by Barclays Bank.
Ray Dempsey says the company has a major focus on diversity and inclusion largely in part to a substantial amount of employees being in minority groups
"It's a reinforcement of our commitment to actually learning more and understanding more about each other and that rich diversity that we represent in the State of Delaware is embodied and opportunities to enjoy artistic celebrations," Dempsey said.
Senator Brown says there is more work to be done before the end of the legislative session.
"We're continuing our work around criminal justice reform," Brown said. "We're looking for the passage of the fines and fees bill in the Delaware state senate tomorrow and look forward to continue the work that we continue to do to expand economic opportunities for all Delawareans."
With just one day left in the legislative session, it is clear that there are lawmakers looking to get things done ahead of Thursday's deadline.