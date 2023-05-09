DELAWARE - Delaware lawmakers are looking to reduce children's exposure to lead-based paint with a new bill.
According to co-sponsor of the bill, Senator Russ Huxtable, if passed, it would create a system to remove lead-based paint in homes where a child is found to have high blood lead levels.
According to the Delaware government, lead-based paint has been proven to have harmful side-effects, such as seizures, behavioral disorders, developmental delays, and cognitive disabilities.
The Delaware Health and Social Services says while there is no safe level of lead in children's blood, a screening result of 3.5 milligrams per decimeter or higher is considered, "elevated," and requires further action.
"We need to continue to look at programs and processes so we can still address this issue because kids are still getting poisoned by lead-based paint," says Huxtable.
The bill would also require landlords to address lead-based paint issues and not allow landlords of properties with those issues to raise rent for three years.
Huxtable says the bill will be reviewed by the Senate Health and Social Services Committee this week, and he's confident it will move forward to the House.