Delaware Lawmakers Vote To Legalize Recreational Marijuana

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Senate passed two pieces of legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana and allow dispensaries to grow and sell it.
These bills aren't the first to head to the desk of Gov. John Carney. Last year, he vetoed a similar bill that would have legalized marijuana. This time around, lawmakers said they are optimistic the governor might have a different approach due to growing support.
"Attitudes have changed. A lot of constituents were very upset when the bill was vetoed. I think that message has really gotten back to legislators," Sen. Trey Paradee said.
Sen. Paradee sponsored the bills. He said the passage was "long overdue."
Executive Director of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, Zoë Patchell, said the bills are historic.
"It is an exciting day. We have been waiting a very long time to the legislature to catch up with the will of the people to finally pass this very important reform," she said.
The bills didn't pass without skepticism. Sen. Eric Buckson supported the bill to legalize but voted against the regulation bill.
"When you overtax, when you over-regulate, [and] when you overlabor in an industry that is a startup, you are ensuring, in my opinion, its failure," he said.
After each bill passed, around 50 advocates celebrated in the Senate gallery. Patchell said it's a huge success.
"This day is 10 years in the making," she said.