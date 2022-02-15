DELAWARE- It was announced last week that Delaware's statewide school mask mandate will be lifted on March 31. It applies to schools and child care facilities.
Governor John Carney says that there is work to be done ahead of the lift.
"Our focus, primary focus will be on updating our guidance for school districts and working with them to keep children in schools safely," Carney said
Department of Education Secretary Dr. Mark Holodick says vaccinations are of utmost importance ahead of the lift.
"It is the most critical and important way for us to prepare for this March 31st date," Dr. Holodick said. "It is get your children vaccinated. It puts us in the best possible position."
From now until March 31, the Department of Education plans to work with superintendents, DPH and others to update guidance on quarantining, isolation, and contact tracing. Districts will be able to hold meetings on what they want to do locally once that guidance is given.
Data on pediatric vaccinations shows Western Sussex County in the red for both the 5-11 and 12-17 age groups. DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik says there are parts of the state far behind others.
"We’re seeing a substantial lag behind the state average," Magarik said. "So again we really want to lean in to this work and continue to work with community partners to continue to help people not only have access to the vaccine but feel comfortable with their children being vaccinated."
Part of the optimism with the lift of the school mask mandate is the vaccination events going on throughout the state. Cape Henlopen did 77 COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday with 50 of them for children under the age of 17. Governor Carney said he will be suspending briefings until further notice.
A sense of normalcy inching closer for students and teachers in their learning environments.