DOVER, Del.- 2,919 is a number but that is also the amount of precious lives we have lost in Delaware due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, state leaders, those that are still grieving, and healthcare workers came together to remember them and the stories of the people that have passed.
The yellow heart originated in the United Kingdom when a family lost a loved one to COVID and put a yellow heart in the window. That symbol has since come over to the United States and been used to recognize those lost due to the virus.
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long says Delaware was eager to join the list with a physical and virtual memorial set up.
"We wanted a place for families statewide to go and enter their loved one’s name or if there is someone suffering from long haul symptoms but also to recognize and say thank you to a provider, a nurse, a doctor, a fireman, a first responder, your favorite grocery clerk," Hall-Long said.
The national partners behind this are Yellow Heart Memorial and COVID Survivors For Change. Founder of Yellow Heart Rosie Davis lost her mom to the virus while Charonda Johnson of Survivors For Change lost her father.
Johnson says events and memorials like this help her grieve.
"It’s a healing thing for me but it’s also a healing thing for others," Johnson said. "And of course because of COVID, COVID has created a disconnect in our communities where there are people who are isolated and separated and especially those who have lost loved ones to COVID."
In the first state, numbers of cases and hospitalizations are slowly rising which Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says is due to the BA.2 variant.
"BA.2 has been circulating so the increase, not unexpected," Dr. Rattay said. "More people are spending time outside so hopefully that will make a difference. I think for people who have concerns, make sure that you continue to use those strategies."
If you would to honor someone that died or has survived COVID-19 or a worker that has worked diligently during the pandemic, visit de.gov/covidmemorial.