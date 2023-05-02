Delaware Legislators Push Climate Initiatives

DOVER, Del.- The House Natural Resources Committee will discuss House Bill 99, the Climate Change Solutions Act, today.
The bill sets goals for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, requires a regular review and revision of the state’s climate action plan, and requires all state agencies to consider climate change into their planning and procurement decisions.
Ahead of the committee meeting, lawmakers and advocates are expected to gather from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Legislative Mall in Dover. There will be attendees and about 15 speakers from environmental groups and conservation organizations in the state.
If approved by the committee, the bill will then move on to the Delaware House of Representatives for further consideration.