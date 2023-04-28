DELAWARE - Sixteen members of the Delaware General Assembly sent a letter to Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Senator Tom Carper, and Senator Chris Coons requesting that they consider supporting federal regulation that would deschedule marijuana in the United States.
Marijuana is currently federally classified as a Schedule I drug according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Schedule I drugs and substances are defined as those with no current accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Other Schedule I drugs include ecstasy and heroin. Legal penalties for large quantities and trafficking drugs vary by drug and by schedule classification.
The letter states that marijuana has many currently accepted medical uses in the U.S. According to the National Academy of Medicine, modern medical research has confirmed the beneficial uses for marijuana in treating or alleviating pain, nausea, and other symptoms associated with a variety of medical conditions including cancer, multiple sclerosis, and HIV/AIDS.
Despite this, a 2020 resource guide from the Drug Enforcement Administration noted that it along with the Food and Drug Administration concluded that marijuana has no federally approved medical use for treatment in the U.S.
Additionally, the letter acknowledges the dangers that are created by marijuana's Schedule I status in states in which it is legal in some capacity. According to the letter, money that can be traced back to a state marijuana operation could be considered aiding and abetting a federal crime and money laundering, and most financial institutions are unwilling to accept the risk.
The letter, dated April 6, was sent prior to the passing of personal use and pot regulation bills earlier this week. It continued to say that medical marijuana distributors, and now future recreational distributors in Delaware, will continue to have limited access to traditional banking services if the drug is not descheduled and will continue often operate in cash, creating a public safety threat and a target for crime.
The letter was signed by a mix of Democrats and Republicans, including Republican Gerald Hocker from Selbyville to Fenwick, Republican Brian Pettyjohn from Georgetown and Long Neck, Democrat Trey Paradee from Camden and Wyoming, and Republican Eric Buckson from southern Dover.