Delaware Libraries To Receive Funding For Telehealth Kiosks

LAUREL, De.- Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester was at the Laurel Public Library to announce that 275 thousand dollars will be granted to Delaware’s public libraries and its telehealth kiosks project. Representative Blunt Rochester said that it is important to give different health care options to the community.
“It breaks down the barriers even to get to a doctor's appointment that may be in New Castle county- you got a doctor right here on screen that can help diagnose things for you, so it breaks down many barriers,” she said.
The kiosks allow people to attend virtual doctor appointments and are aimed to give people a safe healthcare experience.