DOVER, Del -A bill making its way through the Delaware Senate would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to customers of golf courses. Bill 302 is co-sponsored by Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn (R - District 19) who represents the Georgetown and Long Neck areas.
The bill was introduced on Tuesday. It amends the state's code related to brew-pubs by allowing a licensed establishment on a golf course's property to sell the drinks as long as both the pub and course have the same ownership.
According to Delaware's code, the brew-pub must be part of a restaurant. This bill is now being reviewed by the Senate Banking, Business, Insurance, and Technology Committee.