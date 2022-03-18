Offensively, the Blue Hens have been riding redshirt freshman Jyare Davis who scored 49 points in three CAA Tournament games. It was good enough to win MVP honors. Junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. has been consistent most of the season pumping in 13.7 points per game.
While Delaware is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in eight years, there is some experience on the team. Second leading scorer Dylan Painter was a redshirt on Villanova's 2018 title winner. Blue Hen head coach Martin Ingelsby played in the tournament for Notre Dame. Then as a Fighting Irish assistant under Mike Brey (former Delaware head coach) he was part of eight Tournament Teams. Nine altogether when you include his one year at Wagner (2003).
The Hens have already brought some of the late 1990's Mike Brey fun back. A win Friday would be historic for the program. Tipoff from Pittsburgh is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.