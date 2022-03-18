blue hen banners
History is against Delaware in their first round NCAA Tournament matchup with Villanova in several ways. The Blue Hens have never defeated the Wildcats in series that began in 1952 (0-15). While Villanova has won three national championships, Delaware is 0-5 in NCAA Tournament games.  Yet there are some numbers to give the Hens hope. Delaware did hold Drexel, Towson, and UNC Wilmington all under 39% shooting from the floor on their way to the CAA title. If the upset is going to happen Friday in Pittsburgh, defense will have to be Delaware's calling card.

Offensively, the Blue Hens have been riding redshirt freshman Jyare Davis who scored 49 points in three CAA Tournament games. It was good enough to win MVP honors. Junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. has been consistent most of the season pumping in 13.7 points per game. 

While Delaware is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in eight years, there is some experience on the team. Second leading scorer Dylan Painter was a redshirt on Villanova's 2018 title winner. Blue Hen head coach Martin Ingelsby played in the tournament for Notre Dame. Then as a Fighting Irish assistant under Mike Brey (former Delaware head coach) he was part of eight Tournament Teams. Nine altogether when you include his one year at Wagner (2003).

The Hens have already brought some of the late 1990's Mike Brey fun back. A win Friday would be historic for the program. Tipoff from Pittsburgh is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

 
Delaware projected starting lineup:
 
#0 Jameer Nelson 13.7 ppg
#1 Kevin Anderson 10.8 ppg
#13 Jyare Davis 9.5 ppg
#14 Ebby Asamoah 7.2 ppg
#21 Andrew Carr 9.9 ppg
 
TV: CBS (WBOC)