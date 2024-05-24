DOVER, Del.- Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and school leaders gathered on Thursday to recognize more than 60 students as part of a new program aimed at supporting the educational journeys of Black students.
The STAR-Delaware Merit program, a statewide merit awards initiative, is coordinated by Lt. Governor Hall-Long’s Office in partnership with school district communities. This program engages sixth to eighth graders from minoritized communities through creative writing centered on their higher education goals. The initiative began in April and is funded by the STAR Scholarship Foundation and philanthropist Paul Peck. A volunteer board created as part of the initiative assists with its implementation.
"There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our students feel empowered, confident, and successful. The STAR-Delaware Merit program has nurtured those skills through mentorship and school support. It has been incredibly enlightening for us adults as we’ve seen dreams take shape for young people," said Lt. Governor Hall-Long. "This award ceremony was just the beginning."
Students enrolled in the following programs were recognized:
- Center for Structural Equity
- Capital School District
- Colonial School District
- Christina School District
- Laurel School District
As part of the program, qualifying students submitted essays sharing their educational dreams and the classes they are taking to achieve those dreams. Students were eligible for awards ranging from $50 to $150, as well as certificates. Lt. Governor Hall-Long said the key component of the initiative is mentoring for applicants. At the ceremony on Thursday in Dover, 61 students received monetary awards and heard keynote addresses from Ashley Christopher, Esq., CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation, and Chuck Creekmur, journalist and CEO of AllHipHop.com.
"I was so thrilled to be part of this important ceremony. It was exciting to see the enthusiasm of the young people, hear from the amazing keynotes, and be with the educators and families. I cannot wait to see what our students accomplish through their educational careers and their next steps. Anything is possible!" said Karryl Hubbard, emcee for the event, STAR-Delaware Merit Board member, and Delaware Department of Labor Secretary.