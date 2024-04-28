GEORGETOWN, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested 64-year-old David Arvey Sr. of Laurel, Delaware, in connection with a burglary at a home in Georgetown earlier this month.
According to police reports, on April 13, 2024, at around 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a burglary at a home on the 24000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway in Georgetown. When police arrived at the scene, the officers were informed by a neighbor, that an unidentified male had been seen on the property. The homeowner was notified and after investigating the scene it appears the suspect allegedly stole various items from inside the home before taking off in a white Ford pickup truck. That truck had an identifiable decal reading "Truck Company" on the front passenger side door.
Authorities identified David Arvey Sr. as the suspect involved in the burglary and secured warrants for his arrest.
On April 26, 2024, around 3:50 p.m., Arvey Sr. was apprehended by the Millsboro Police Department following a brief foot pursuit. He was then transported to the Millsboro Police Department, where he faced charges related to the burglary. Arvey Sr. was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and subsequently released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. However, he was later committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000 secured bond for two outstanding capiases issued by the Sussex County Superior Court.
Arvey Sr. faces the following charges:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1500 Where Victim is 65 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
No further details were provided regarding the recovery of stolen items or additional suspects involved in the incident.