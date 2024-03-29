REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested a Lewes man in connection with a burglary at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant, officials said Friday.
John Ottolini, 37, is facing charges after a break-in at Agave Mexican Restaurant, located at 19178 Coastal Highway, in the early hours of Feb. 14.
Police said the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door and removed an undisclosed amount of money, alcohol and keys to a Ford Transit van, which was later found stolen from the restaurant. The van was recovered by troopers the next day.
The investigation led to Ottolini as the suspect, resulting in his arrest on March 27. He was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with third-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, both felonies, as well as theft under $1,500.
Ottolini was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance. It was not immediately clear if Ottolini has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Delaware State Police urged business owners and residents to secure their properties to prevent such incidents and commended the work of the troopers and detectives involved in the case.