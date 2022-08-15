STEVENSVILLE, Md. - A Delaware man has won the Maryland Lottery game Racetrax for the second time, according to the Maryland Lottery.
MD Lottery says that the Duane Ketterman, who lives in Millsboro, DE, frequently crosses state lines to do his job as a powerline technician. As a result, he plays the MD lottery often.
Before this recent $30,785 win, MD Lottery says that Ketterman won a slightly smaller $18,000 sum in early July.
“I checked the ticket on my Lottery App and, after a moment to wrap my head around it, showed my wife,” Duane recalled. “She was as surprised as I was. More, even.” The couple has no immediate plans for the Racetrax winnings. “Something will come up, good or bad, and we’ll have this to help handle it,” he said.
The winning tickets were purchased at the Dash In on Thompson's Creek Road in Stevensville says MD Lottery. They note that the owners of the store will receive a 1% bonus for selling the winning ticket.