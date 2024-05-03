DOVER, Del.- The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) has announced the release of proposed regulations governing Delaware's state-regulated adult-use recreational marijuana industry. These regulations are now open for public review and comment.
In adherence to the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, recreational marijuana has been legalized for individuals aged 21 and over. The OMC, under the guidance of the Administrative Procedures Act (Chapter 101 of Title 29), has taken a significant step by publishing these proposed regulations in the Delaware Register of Regulations on May 1, 2024. The full text can be accessed here.
Previous ideas were published in March. This new move marks a pivotal phase in the regulatory process, where the OMC seeks to involve stakeholders and the public in shaping the framework that will govern this burgeoning industry.
Marijuana Commissioner, Robert Coupe, said this was an important hurdle to go over in the process.
"The importance of having clear rules and regulations ensures transparency, fairness and efficiency in the industry.," he told CoastTV. "We are grateful for the collaborative approach that we use to develop these rules and regulations."
The public is encouraged to participate in the formal comment period, which remains open until May 31, 2024. Feedback can be submitted via email to OMC@delaware.gov. Following the closure of this period, the OMC will consider all comments, make necessary amendments, and then proceed with the formal rulemaking process to establish the final regulations.
There will also be Marijuana Social Equity Workshops throughout the month of June- with each county and the city of Wilmington hosting one.