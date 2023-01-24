DOVER, Del. - House Bill 2, which would create the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, has been released by the House Revenue & Finance Committee after a meeting on Tuesday.
House Bill 2 would create a legal framework to regulate the growth, sale, and possession of marijuana and provide opportunities for small businesses to be licensed in these areas. It would also ensure that people have access to this new market.
As for finances, House Bill 2 would regulate and tax marijuana similar to the way alcohol is taxed and regulated. Adults 21 and older could purchase a personal use quantity of marijuana from a licensed retail store. There would be a marijuana control enforcement fee set at 15% assessed at the point of sale.
Now that the bill has been released, it will be put on the calendar for a public hearing.